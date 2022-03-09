‘Joe vs. Carole’ star Kyle MacLachlan says it was ‘fun’ to recreate Carole Baskin’s ‘iconic’ wedding photo in the ‘freezing cold’

Kyle MacLachlan and Kate McKinnon play Howard Baskin and Carole Baskin in ‘Joe vs. Carole.’ Peacock; BigCatRescue.org

Kyle MacLachlan told Insider it was “rainy and cold” when he recreated the image in “Joe vs Carole.”

MacLachlan stars as Howard Baskin alongside Kate McKinnon as animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

“We have hot water bottles everywhere [because] it’s so freezing cold,” he said.

“Joe vs Carole” star Kyle MacLachlan spoke to Insider about recreating Howard and Carole Baskin’s “iconic” wedding photo.

In “Joe vs Carole,” MacLachlan plays the third husband of eccentric animal rights activist Carole Baskin (played by Kate McKinnon) and their wedding is documented in the series.

In the photo, Howard is wearing a caveman outfit and has a leash around his neck held by his wife. “As you can tell from the photos, this wasn’t your usual wedding, but Howie and Carole aren’t your typical couple either,” the Big Cat Rescue website reads.

The 2020 Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” brought global attention to the feud between Carole Baskin and zoo owner Joe Exotic, generating a wave of memes.

“It was fun to do, to be quite honest,” MacLachlan told Insider. “It was freezing cold, though, I will say this.”

“I don’t know why every time we were on the beach in Australia it was rainy and cold. We have hot water bottles everywhere [because] it’s so freezing cold and we’re making it look like we’re on a holiday somewhere enjoying the sun and basking in the sun.”

The Peacock series shot around Queensland, Australia in mid-2021, with the country standing in for Florida and Oklahoma.

Kyle MacLachlan as Howard Baskin in Peacock’s ‘Joe vs Carole.’ Mark Taylor/Peacock

“It’s an iconic image of Howard dressing up as a caveman,” MacLachlan continued. “In fact, in the original, he had a full-on, sort of wig that he wore as well and a big club that he brought. He plays this character and says, “I’m full of surprises.

“That was such a great indicator of the playfulness, the unexpectedness, the awkwardness of making that kind of choice for the wedding that carried over into the other scenes that we didn’t see in the documentary,” he said, referring to Netflix’s “Tiger King.”

“There’s just more stuff to unearth as you go through the “Joe vs Carole” version,” he added.

Insider previously spoke to star John Cameron Mitchell about his role as Joe Exotic in the series and the actor said he thinks Exotic should watch “Joe vs Carole.”

“I think he should see it because he’s going to be really surprised at how human and sympathetic he is in this without condoning his crimes,” Mitchell told Insider. “He’s a real person in this, he wasn’t in [‘Tiger King’].

“I think if he sees it, he’s actually going to shed a tear or two because we do have empathy for him, especially what he went through before he became a monster.”

All episodes of “Joe vs Carole” are now available on Peacock.