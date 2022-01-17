Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum made surprise catwalk appearances at Prada’s Milan Fashion Week show

Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum at the Prada fashion show during the Milan Men’s Fashion Week 2022. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum made surprise runway appearances in Prada’s menswear show at Milan Fashion Week on Sunday.

In a press release about the show, Prada described the theme of its Fall/Winter 2022 offering, titled “Body of Work,” at the industry event, saying: “Work is a state of reality — a vital component of life.” Milan Fashion Week began on Friday and will continue until Tuesday, according to its website.

Prada’s website says that the show used “theater and cinema as mirrors of reality,” and took place at the Fondazione Prada – a Milanese arts and culture venue – that underwent a sci-fi makeover with tunnels of metal grating lit with neon light. The line is the second designed by co-artistic directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, who have worked together since early 2020, The Guardian reported.

MacLachlan, 62, and Goldblum, 69, bookended the runway show alongside eight other Hollywood faces, the press release said. These actors included Netflix stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster from “The Queen’s Gambit,” Asa Butterfield from “Sex Education,” and Damson Idris from FX’s “Snowfall.”

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Asa Butterfield, and Damson Idris at the Prada fashion show during the Milan Men’s Fashion Week 2022. Estrop, Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

“Actors are interpreters of reality, employed to echo truth through their portrayals,” Prada said of its decision to use these actors, in the press release.

MacLachlan, known for his roles in “Twin Peaks” and “Sex and the City,” walked first in an oversized long black coat, paired with a powder blue shirt, pants, and gloves. Hours after walking, he thanked Simons for the opportunity in a tweet, and described it as an “honor.”

Meanwhile, Goldblum walked in the finale in an all-black look consisting of a turtle neck, trousers, leather gloves, and another oversized coat with fur detailing on the sleeves and trim.

Prada’s press release described its collection as “uniforms of reality,” reimagining knitwear, bomber jackets, and parkas with “elegance and sophistication.”

Prada’s show took place amid several cancelations from luxury Italian fashion houses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vogue Business reported on January 5. Giorgio Armani posted on LinkedIn in early January to confirm that its shows would not go ahead due to “the worsening epidemiological situation.”

Vogue Business said that Italian menswear brand Numero 00 also canceled its Milan show, while Brunello Cucinelli canceled his Pitti Uomo attendance in favor of a presentation in their showroom. It added that Hermès, Dior, Loewe, Ami, and Kenzo planned to go ahead with live menswear shows, as did Louis Vuitton with its final collection designed by Virgil Abloh before his passing.

According to the BBC, Italy recently recorded its highest daily figure for infections since the start of the pandemic, with over 220,000 new cases reported on January 6.

Representatives for Prada, MacLachlan, and Goldblum did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.