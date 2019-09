At first glance, this just looks like a nice, fundamental play from Rockets Kyle Lowry.



But then the replay comes, and you realise that Lowry threw a perfectly weighted backdoor bounce pass through the legs of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Luke Ridnour.

Here’s the video (via The Basketball Jones):

