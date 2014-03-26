15 Things You Never Knew About Kyle Larson, The 21-Year-Old Who's About To Take Over NASCAR

Kyle Larson is not your typical NASCAR driver.

He is Japanese-American, does victory burnouts without a steering wheel, and has been compared to some of the best drivers in the sport.

This past weekend in Fontana, Larson opened a lot of eyes with his first Nationwide Series victory and a strong finish in the Sprint Cup race.

He is NASCAR’s next big superstar and may be the driver that can bring non-racing fans to the sport.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.