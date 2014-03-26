15 Things You Never Knew About Kyle Larson, The 21-Year-Old Who's About To Take Over NASCAR

Kyle Larson is not your typical NASCAR driver.
He is Japanese-American, does victory burnouts without a steering wheel, and has been compared to some of the best drivers in the sport.
This past weekend in Fontana, Larson opened a lot of eyes with his first Nationwide Series victory and a strong finish in the Sprint Cup race.
He is NASCAR’s next big superstar and may be the driver that can bring non-racing fans to the sport.
Larson's mother is Japanese-American and her parents spent time in an internment camp during World War II.
He nearly chose IndyCar's open-wheel racing over a career in NASCAR because the cars are 'really cool' and the better development system.
He was involved one of the scarier NASCAR incidents in recent years when his car crashed through the safety fence injuring numerous fans during the Daytona Nationwide race last year.
(Source: SBNation.com)
In just his ninth career Sprint Cup race at the Fontana speedway, he passed seven cars on the final two laps to finish second.
photo
