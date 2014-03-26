15 Things You Never Knew About Kyle Larson, The 21-Year-Old Who's About To Take Over NASCAR

Cork Gaines
Kyle LarsonGetty Images

Kyle Larson is not your typical NASCAR driver.

He is Japanese-American, does victory burnouts without a steering wheel, and has been compared to some of the best drivers in the sport.

This past weekend in Fontana, Larson opened a lot of eyes with his first Nationwide Series victory and a strong finish in the Sprint Cup race.

He is NASCAR’s next big superstar and may be the driver that can bring non-racing fans to the sport.

Larson's mother is Japanese-American and her parents spent time in an internment camp during World War II.

Larson entered his first race at the age of seven in a go-kart.

He nearly chose IndyCar's open-wheel racing over a career in NASCAR because the cars are 'really cool' and the better development system.

At 19, he was the Rookie of the Year and champion of NASCAR's K&N Pro Series.

He was involved one of the scarier NASCAR incidents in recent years when his car crashed through the safety fence injuring numerous fans during the Daytona Nationwide race last year.

And at age 20, he was the Rookie of the Year on NASCAR's Nationwide Series.

He is one of the favourites to win the Rookie of the Year in NASCAR.

NASCAR asked Larson not to take the steering wheel off, but he doesn't care.

In his first Daytona 500 race, he started 16th and was running 14th when he was spun and wrecked.

In just his ninth career Sprint Cup race at the Fontana speedway, he passed seven cars on the final two laps to finish second.

He is dating the sister of fellow driver Brad Sweet.

He has drawn comparisons to 4-time champion Jeff Gordon who has called Larson a future superstar.

