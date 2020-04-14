NASCAR driver Kyle Larson loses majority of main partners after using the N-word during Twitch stream

AP Photo/Colin E. Braley Kyle Larson at Kansas Speedway in 2019.

After NASCAR driver Kyle Larson used the N-word on a Twitch stream on Sunday, more than half the main partners listed on his website have either suspended or terminated their relationships with him.

Larson was competing in a virtual race on a simulator called “iRacing.”

He has also been suspended indefinitely from NASCAR and suspended without pay by his race team.

After Larson used the slur, appearing not to know his communication was public, a fellow driver responded: “Hey Kyle, you’re talking to everyone, bud.”

Larson apologised on Monday, saying he “wasn’t raised that way.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

After NASCAR driver Kyle Larson used the N-word during a Twitch stream on Sunday night, appearing not to know his communication was public, more than half the main partners listed on Larson’s website have either suspended or terminated their relationships with him.

Larson has also been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR and suspended without pay from his team, Chip Ganassi Racing.

Larson, a driver in the top-level Cup Series who went through NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program, has six main partners listed on his website: Chevrolet, Credit One Bank, McDonald’s, Xfinity, First Data, and Clover, which is part of First Data. On Monday, Chevrolet, Credit One, and McDonald’s all either terminated or suspended their relationships with Larson.

Larson used the slur during a virtual race called Monza Madness on the “iRacing” virtual simulator, which was a recreational event that big-name drivers voluntarily participated in.

Larson appeared not to know the communication was public for drivers in the session, as well as those watching on Twitch.

“You can’t hear me?” Larson said during the event. “Hey, n—–.”

“Hey Kyle, you’re talking to everyone, bud,” Larson’s fellow NASCAR driver Anthony Alfredo said amid yells of “yikes,” “oh my gosh,” and “no way did that just happen” on IndyCar driver Conor Daly’s Twitch stream.

Conor Daly on Twitch A screenshot from the Twitch livestream.

In a statement earlier on Monday, Credit One denounced Larson’s actions and said it supported the suspensions by Chip Ganassi Racing and NASCAR. About three hours later, the company said it would terminate the partnership.

“As stated earlier, Credit One denounces the highly offensive language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday’s iRacing event,” the statement said. “In addition to the quick actions taken by NASCAR and Chip Ganassi Racing, Credit One Bank is terminating its sponsorship of Kyle Larson.”

McDonald’s terminated its relationship with Larson as well.

“We were extremely disappointed and appalled to hear about this incident,” McDonald’s said in a statement to Business Insider. “The comments made by Kyle Larson are insensitive, offensive, and not reflective of our inclusive values and will not be tolerated. McDonald’s is taking immediate action to terminate the relationship with Larson.”

The longtime sponsorship from McDonald’s lies with Chip Ganassi Racing instead of individual drivers, and when asked by Business Insider if the company would continue with the team, a spokesperson said the above statement was all they “have to share at this time.”

Chevrolet, whose racing vehicles Larson drives, suspended its partnership with him indefinitely, saying the company does “not tolerate this behaviour.”

“We will continue to monitor the events surrounding Mr. Larson and are prepared to take additional action,” Chevrolet said.

Chevrolet declined to comment further when Business Insider asked the carmaker what a suspension meant given that in-person racing events are on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Larson is suspended indefinitely from both his team and NASCAR.

“Thank you for the further inquiry, but Chevrolet does not disclose the particulars of its agreements,” a spokesperson said.

First Data and Xfinity did not immediately respond earlier on Monday to Business Insider’s request for comment on whether their relationships with Larson had changed. Neither company has posted about the incident on social media.

Before the partnership terminations, Larson was indefinitely suspended from his team, NASCAR, and the “iRacing” platform. Each entity denounced Larson’s slur, though at least one writer criticised them for not labelling it racist.

Larson apologised on Monday, saying that he “wasn’t raised that way.”

“Hey, I just wanted to say I’m sorry. Last night, I made a mistake and said the word that should never, ever be said, and there’s no excuse for that,” Larson said. “It’s just an awful thing to say, and I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community, and especially the African American community. I understand the damage is probably unrepairable, and I own up to that, but I just want to let you all know how sorry I am, and, you know, I hope everyone is staying safe during these crazy times. Thank you.”

This story has been updated with additional comment from McDonald’s.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.