Photo: www.koenigstrey.com and AP

Kyle Korver and his new wife are leaving the mansion behind.He has listed his Glencoe, Illinois home for $1.475 million.



The massive house has 16 rooms, including a theatre room, game room, and sauna.

It’s listed with Koenig & Strey.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.