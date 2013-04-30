This RBC Financial Advisor Crushed It During The Major League Lacrosse Season Opener

Major League Lacrosse had its 13th season opener this weekend.



Lacrosse, which is the fastest growing sport in America, has a lot of Wall Streeters who play professionally in addition to their finance careers.

RBC Capital Markets financial advisor Kyle Dixon absolutely crushed it during his team’s game.

From Major League Lacrosse staff reports:

Veteran midfielder Kyle Dixon piled up seven points and tied a Major League Lacrosse record with three 2-point goals as the Chesapeake Bayhawks opened the 2013 season by beating the Rochester Rattlers 17-14 in a wild shootout in front of 3,940 fans at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg, Fla.

…

Dixon, in his eighth MLL season, had his cannon crank shot on target and increased his MLL career record for 2-pointers to 50. The perennial All-Star also dished off an assist as Chesapeake began defence of its MLL championship with a thrilling victory.

“I guess you could say I was feeling it tonight,” said Dixon, who was named Bud Light Player of the Game.

Dixon, who was a two-time USILA All-American (second team and first team) while at the University of Virginia, was featured on our best lacrosse players on Wall Street.

