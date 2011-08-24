NASCAR's Kyle Busch Issued 45-Day licence Suspension

Kyle Busch, a NASCAR driver, will be doing a lot less driving after having his licence suspended for 45 days. Busch was charged in May with speeding and reckless driving for going 128 mph in a 45-mph zone in Mooresville, North Carolina.



Busch told the officer that pulled him over his bright yellow 2012 Lexus was “just a toy.”

In addition to the lost licence, a county judge also issued a $1,000 fine, 30 hours community service, one-year probation, and a suspended 30-day sentence.



