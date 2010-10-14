Kyle Bass' Mortgage Has Gotten 11% More Expensive This Year

January 21 was when we first read that hedge fund manager Kyle Bass had taken out a mortgage in yen, because he was so sure that currency would turn to toilet paper.



Well, he still thinks it’s going to become toilet paper. He said so yesterday morning at the Value Investing Congress.

But in the meantime, the dollar is plunging (again) against the yen, despite the fact that the BoJ is the bank that’s talking about buying REITs and ETFs!

And with dollar-yen set to fall below 81, Bass’ mortgage is now 11% more expensive since the beginning of the year. Oof.

