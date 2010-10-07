Kyle Bass: We're Going To Have It Much WORSE Than Japan

This is one of the hottest questions around: Is the US going to experience two lost decades like Japan has, or will the US rebound?



Kyle Bass thinks the premise is off.

The US won’t have the “glide path” that Japan has had, because we don’t have the savings to fund our massive debt (like Japan did) and we don’t run a huge trade surplus like Japan has all those years.

So in other words, expect a disruptive collapse.

And remember! Bass hates Japan, and he’s even taken out his mortgage in Japan, because he’s expecting a hyperinflationary collapse there imminently.

See the rest of Bass’ thoughts here >

