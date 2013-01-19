Kyle Bass Puts A Timeframe On His Infamous Prediction Of A Japanese Collapse

Photo: CNBC screengrab

Texan hedge fund manager Kyle Bass, the founder of Hayman Capital Management, was on CNBC from the floor of the NYSE talking Japan, housing and the Fed moments ago. Bass, who if famously bearish on Japan, has timestamped his trading saying that the turn will come 18 to 24 months from now, NetNet’s John Carney pointed out on Twitter.



He’s been predicting a debt collapse for a long time, but with nothing to show for it.

