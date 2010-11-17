Kyle Bass Opens New Stakes In Citigroup And Bank Of America

Kyle Bass isn’t a big equity guy, but we should note one big move he made in Hayman Adivsor’s portfolio last quarter.



He opened a brand new stake in Citigroup, and the financial is now his biggest holding. Also notable is his sizable new stake in Bank of America.

Other hedge fund managers, like John Paulson, by contrast, sold financials last quarter.

Here’s what Bass did last quarter:

He opened stakes in:

Citigroup – ~$16 million (4 million shares)

Six Flags – ~$13 million (~300,000 shares)* he bought its debt in bankruptcy

Bank of America – ~$13 million (1 million shares)

Click here to see the 13f filing for Bass in 3Q and here to see what he was holding in 2Q.

