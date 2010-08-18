Kyle Bass: Given My Outlook On The World, I Don't Know How You Can Be Long Stocks

Hedge funder Kyle Bass of Hayman Capital was just on CNBC
Here are some key points he’s making:
- The European stress tests were a joke because there were so many regulators self-grading.
- The European banking system is “infinitely” more leveraged than the US, by virtue of the fact that the banking system is so much larger compared to European GDP.
- Governments in Europe will definitely have to restructure there debt, which makes the fact that the stress tests didn’t take into account sovereign debt.
- Japan is toast due to their massive debt and changing demographics. For a long time, Japan has been self-funding, but that’s coming to an end.
- While most of his bets are actually long-US, these are all special situations. His basic gist on stocks: Given my outlook on the world, I don’t know how you can be long stocks.
