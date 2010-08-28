Kyle Bass NAILS It: Revised GDP Figure Is Exact Number He Predicted

Last week on CNBC, hedge fund manager Kyle Bass predicted the Commerce Department’s growth estimate for the 2nd quarter would end up coming in at 1.6%.



Until today, the Department had stuck to its estimate of a 2.4% growth; Bass said on CNBC that it was too optimistic.

He, like others, predicted a downward revision.

Bass said it’d be 1.6%. He was exactly right.

FrontBurner noticed Bass’ awesome call:

This morning, the Commerce Dept. issued a revision: the 2nd quarter figure was indeed 1.6%.



