Bad news for Kyle Bass…



The Japanese Yen just hit a brand new, post-WWII record high against the US dollar.

And since Bass has his mortgage denominated in yen, because he’s so convinced that the yen will collapse and turn into toilet paper, it’s a bad day for him.

