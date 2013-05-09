Here's Kyle Bass's 'Japanese Finance Minister Index'

Kyle Bass is presenting at the Sohn Investment Conference today, and he’s discussing his famous short-Japan trade.



He mentioned the “Japanese Finance Minister Index.” In case you’re wondering what that is, below is a version from an April 2012 presentation.

(After Azumi, Koriki Jojima served in the post briefly, and was succeeded by current finance minister Tarō Asō. So, that now makes it 11 finance ministers in the last 6 years.)

