Kyle Bass Is Only Holding 5 Stocks

Most of what we hear from Hayman Capital founder Kyle Bass has to do with macro events and currency markets.But the man is also a smart investor in companies (check out this well-times investment he made in Sealy Mattresses), so we decided to check out the long positions he disclosed in his 13F.



The news is, Bass has positions in only 5 companies (down from about double that last quarter).

Here’s what he’s holding:

1,805,630 shares of API Technologies

759,300 shares of Electronic Arts Inc.

323,250 shares of Hyatt Hotel Corp.

578,111 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

3,971,366 shares of two kinds of Sealy stock

That’s all, folks.

