Kyle Bass Is Only Holding 5 Stocks

Photo: Image courtesy of Hayman Capital
Most of what we hear from Hayman Capital founder Kyle Bass has to do with macro events and currency markets.But the man is also a smart investor in companies (check out this well-times investment he made in Sealy Mattresses), so we decided to check out the long positions he disclosed in his 13F.
The news is, Bass has positions in only 5 companies (down from about double that last quarter).
Here’s what he’s holding:
- 1,805,630 shares of API Technologies
- 759,300 shares of Electronic Arts Inc.
- 323,250 shares of Hyatt Hotel Corp.
- 578,111 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp.
- 3,971,366 shares of two kinds of Sealy stock
That’s all, folks.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.