Kyle Bass' Hedge Fund Has Taken A Stake In General Motors

Hayman Capital Management, the hedge fund founded by Kyle Bass, has taken a stake in General Motors, Bloomberg reports.

A GM spokesman has said they’re not aware of Hayman’s stake.

Hayman says that the holding is one of their biggest, too. That’s interesting in part because the fund isn’t known for holding a lot of equities at all.

General Motors announced its monthly sales for November yesterday, and they absolutely killed it.

GM sales increased by 13.7% versus expectations for 13.5%.

This story is developing, so we’ll give you more as we have it.

