Kyle Bass's Blackboard Lesson To CNBC: Debt + Spending - Solution = I'm Depressed

Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass (who bet correctly on the subprime mess) was on CNBC today to explain his current thinking.



He won’t say whether his conviction is as strong now as it was in 2008, but it sounds like it might be.

To sum up Bass’ words, the main economic problem with the world right now is:

Stress tests didn’t contemplate a sovereign write down. And the operative issue around the world is, are the sovereigns going to end up restructuring? What the…?

He believes a handful of sovereigns definitely will restructure at some point in the future, so it’s ridiculous that the stress tests didn’t consider the possibility seriously.

Then he gives an example of one country he believes will default: Japan.

There’s a very simple reason behind why it’s going to default, says Bass. They have too much debt (a thousand trillion yen of debt).

The government has 40 trillion yen of receipts, the same amount of tax receipts in nominal terms that they had in 1985. And their expenses are 200% of what they were in 1985.

To explain why Japan and other countries will default, Bass uses what feels like a blackboard lesson from back in school. He provides a very simple explanation for what will trigger countries’ debt restructurings.

What did Madoff and Stanford teach us? They taught us that you can keep a ridiculous Ponzi scheme going for a very long time as long as you have one ingredient: more people entering the scheme than exiting the scheme.

In Japan last year, the working age population peaked. From now on, they’re in an inexorable secular decline. So the rubber is meeting the road there today.

He ends his segment with a question: How many problems are solved when you kick a can further down the road?

Watch Bass explain his depressing outlook and the host tell Bass: “I bet you’re a horrible dinner guest.” (He adds as an aside, “he isn’t.”):



