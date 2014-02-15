Kyle Bass Dumped Herbalife And Picked Up A Bunch Of General Motors Last Quarter

Kyle Bass’ Hayman Capital just released its Q4 2013 13F — the SEC filing that discloses a hedge fund’s long stock positions.

So lets see what Bass, who is mostly known for his macro calls, picked up (and dumped over the last quarter).

Hayman Capital dumped its entire stake of over 2.2 million Herbalife shares. The stock has been quite controversial since the end of 2012, when Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman disclosed that he was shorting the stock to zero.

Hayman also dumped its stake in another stock Ackman was once associated with, JC Penney. It had owned over 5.6 million shares valued at over $US50 million.

As for notable pickups, Hayman bought over $US201 million worth of General Motors.

