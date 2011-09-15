Kyle Bass: Greece Will Default, And It Won't Be Orderly

Hedge funder Kyle Bass is on CNBC right now talking Europe: And he’s negative.



He expects a Greek default, and doesn’t think an orderly default is plausible.

Actually, he agrees with Geithner that there won’t be a Lehman because he thinks that Greece’s counterparties will be defended and stay capitalised.

But it will be messy, and a lot of people will lose a lot of money.

So yeah, all glum and bad news. The only positive thing he said is that when it’s all over, we’ll still be alive to start all over.

