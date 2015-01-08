Hedge Fund Manager Kyle Bass Is Going After Big Pharma And Their 'BS Patents'

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Kyle Bass, founder and principal of Hayman Capital Management, L.P., speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, May 8, 2013.

Texan hedge fund manager Kyle Bass is going activist against the U.S. pharmaceutical industry and their patents, according to @finansakrobat’s Twitter feed.

“We’ll have a separate pharmacy vehicle. We’ve dedicated half of our resources over the past six months to this,” Bass told conference attendees.

Bass, the founder of Hayman Capital, was speaking at the Skagen New Year’s Conference in Copenhagen.

Bass told conference attendees that he plans to file IPR petitions (inter partes reviews) to challenge drugmaker patents.

“This will change the way pharma companies [manage] their BS patents,” Bass said, according to @finansakrobat.

We reached out to Hayman Capital for more on the presentation.

In the meantime, here’s a great rundown courtesy of @finansakrobat’s Twitter feed.

Kyle Bass: “The US has a drug problem” pic.twitter.com/U0vzTzdeKi

— financial acrobat (@finansakrobat) January 7, 2015

Kyle Bass: “The mechanism on how the US allows the pharmacy prices and how it’s all about to change”

— financial acrobat (@finansakrobat) January 7, 2015

“Only 1 of 12 cancer drugs approved in the last year prolongs life more than 2 months”

— financial acrobat (@finansakrobat) January 7, 2015

Kyle Bass is spitting fire. Talking about how horrible the US Parma market is.

— financial acrobat (@finansakrobat) January 7, 2015

Kyle Bass: “Bush, Hazard and Rove did a deal with the devil on Medicare D”

— financial acrobat (@finansakrobat) January 7, 2015

If Kyle Bass is right in that “this will change”, it’s hugely bearish for big pharma

— financial acrobat (@finansakrobat) January 7, 2015

Kyle Bass says “it will change soon” for pharma. Still hasn’t revealed what this is.

— financial acrobat (@finansakrobat) January 7, 2015

Kyle Bass: “AG, Federal Trade commission going after them for pay for delay”(see previous tweet)

— financial acrobat (@finansakrobat) January 7, 2015

Kyle Bass: Pay for delay, lobbying is all coming to an end

— financial acrobat (@finansakrobat) January 7, 2015

Kyle Bass: Purdue has made $US27bn off of OxyContin.

— financial acrobat (@finansakrobat) January 7, 2015

KB: What Purdue did when patent was about to expire, they sent a letter to gov saying Oxy was “too dangerous to prescribe”.

— financial acrobat (@finansakrobat) January 7, 2015

KB: FDA cancelled patent and Purdue got a new modified patent. “This is to stop”

— financial acrobat (@finansakrobat) January 7, 2015

R&D spending dropping, revenue up pic.twitter.com/ayTqhDXbH9

— financial acrobat (@finansakrobat) January 7, 2015

Kyle Bass: Patent law changes pic.twitter.com/FvAYAgqHJJ

— financial acrobat (@finansakrobat) January 7, 2015

Kyle Bass: “This has happened to tech, it’s about to happen to Parma”

— financial acrobat (@finansakrobat) January 7, 2015

Kyle Bass has effectively become a anti-pharma activist investor

— financial acrobat (@finansakrobat) January 7, 2015

Kyle Bass: “we will file IPR Petitions within the next weeks and guess what, we won’t settle”

— financial acrobat (@finansakrobat) January 7, 2015

Kyle Bass: “This will change the way pharma companies mange their BS patents”

— financial acrobat (@finansakrobat) January 7, 2015

Kyle Bass: “The beautiful thing is, this will lower drug prices for everyone”

— financial acrobat (@finansakrobat) January 7, 2015

Kyle Bass: “We’ll have a separate pharmacy vehicle. We’ve dedicated half of our resources over the past six months to this”

— financial acrobat (@finansakrobat) January 7, 2015

Kyle Bass: “This is a short activist strategy and we hold the hammer”

— financial acrobat (@finansakrobat) January 7, 2015

