Hedge Fund Manager Kyle Bass Is Going After Big Pharma And Their 'BS Patents'

Julia La Roche
Kyle bassREUTERS/Brendan McDermidKyle Bass, founder and principal of Hayman Capital Management, L.P., speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, May 8, 2013.

Texan hedge fund manager Kyle Bass is going activist against the U.S. pharmaceutical industry and their patents, according to @finansakrobat’s Twitter feed

“We’ll have a separate pharmacy vehicle. We’ve dedicated half of our resources over the past six months to this,” Bass told conference attendees. 

Bass, the founder of Hayman Capital, was speaking at the Skagen New Year’s Conference in Copenhagen

Bass told conference attendees that he plans to file IPR petitions (inter partes reviews) to challenge drugmaker patents. 

“This will change the way pharma companies [manage] their BS patents,” Bass said, according to @finansakrobat. 

