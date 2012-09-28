Well Played! Kyle Bass Made A Perfectly Timed Trade In A Mattress Company

Photo: Image courtesy of Hayman Capital

Foam mattress maker Tempur-Pedic announced today that it is acquiring Sealy for $1.3 billion.Shares of Sealy were last trading up 4.9%. Shares of Tempur-Pedic were last trading up more than 13%.



Earlier this month, Texan hedge fund manager Kyle Bass, the founder of Hayman Capital, snapped up a big stake in Sealy, an SEC 13G filing shows.

Hayman Capital disclosed that it had purchased 5,644,245 shares of Sealy, or a 5.9% stake, the filing shows.

According to Guru Focus, Hayman bought the stock at the average price of $2.04.

Here’s a rundown of some other hedge funds with big stakes in Sealy, according to data compiled by Bloomberg citing 13F regulatory filings for the second quarter ended 6/30/2012.

H Partners (~17.28 million shares or a 16.63% stake)

Altai Capital Management (~5.64 million shares or a 5.43% stake)

Lonestar Capital (713,368 shares or 0.69%)

Whitebox Advisors (499,565 shares or 0.48% stake)

Renaissance Technologies (423,900 shares or 0.41% stake)

