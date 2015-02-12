Check out Kyle Bass' business card

Texan hedge fund manager J. Kyle Bass, the CIO of Hayman Capital, has a really neat business card.

On one side is his contact info in English and on the reverse side he has the same info written in Katakana, which is how the Japanese write words from other languages.

Bass’ most famous trade right now is his bearish bet against Japan. For years, he’s been predicting a debt collapse there.

Here’s one side of the card:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.