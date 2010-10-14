Kyle Bass Reveals The New Country He's Super-Bearish On

Kyle Bass spoke to the Value Investing Congress this morning, and according to Market Folly gave a gloomy talk about sovereign debt. He thinks Ireland is going to default, and as he’s reiterated many, many times, he’s convinced Japan is toast.
Meanwhile, he’s shifting his focus to a new target: Australia, where he thinks the a housing crisis is definitely on its way.
Why Australia?
Click here for a guide to that country’s bubble >
