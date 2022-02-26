Kyiv mayor says civilians who remain on streets after new curfew ‘will be considered as members of the enemy’s sabotage’

A night view of Kyiv on February 24, 2022. Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Saturday announced a recurring curfew in the city effective Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. the following day, warning residents to stay off the streets amid continued Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital city.

The curfew is currently scheduled to continue at least until the morning of Monday, February 28, he said.

“All civilians on the street during the curfew will be considered as members of the enemy’s sabotage and reconnaissance groups,” he said in a message to Ukrainian citizens. “Please treat the situation with understanding and do not go outside,” he added. The warning comes amid continued attacks on Ukraine from Russia, which launched an attack on the nation earlier this week. —Alex Ward (@alexbward) February 26, 2022 On Saturday morning local time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a briefing the nation had “survived” the night. “The destruction by missiles and artillery of residential buildings is the ultimate argument for the world to be by our side in stopping the occupiers’ invasion,” Zelensky said, according to CNN, adding: “Now the decisive moment has come to end the many years of discussions” for Ukraine to join the European Union. He said that government forces still controlled Kyiv and “key points around the city,” according to The Guardian.