The Life Of UBS' Kweku Adoboli: He Went To Boarding School, Throws Loud Parties, And His Dad Works In The U.N

Within a couple of days “Kweku Adoboli” has become a household name in the financial world.
He’s made headlines around the globe as the accused UBS rogue trader who lost the Swiss bank $2 billion with his unauthorised trades.
But we really haven’t received much insight into who Adoboli is as a person. So we’ve compiled some information about this mysterious rogue trader.
We’ve also included a bunch of pictures that French newspaper Tages-Anzeiger has found.
Here are some fun facts about Abodoli [via Bloomberg, USA Today and WSJ]:
— He’s 31-years-old.
— He has a girlfriend and they’ve been dating at least a year.
— His girlfriend is a nurse.
— His Wiki page says birthday is September 15, 1980. (If true, he was arrested on his birthday.)
— He’s from Ghana.
— His dad works in the U.N.
— He calls his father “Daddy” (Aww…)
— He enjoys expensive wine.
— His favourite night spot is The Boundary, a rooftop bar and restaurant in London’s financial district.
— He likes photography.
— He also watches the television show “The Wire.”
— He enjoys travelling to France and the U.S.
— He attended a Quaker boarding school, called Ackworth.
— At boarding school he was the “Head Boy.”
— He played soccer
— He graduated from Nottingham University in 2003.
— He received a degree in e-commerce and digital business.
— A campus recruiter offered him a position as an intern at UBS.
— Eventually, Abodoli worked at UBS’s Delta One desk.
— He likes to ride his bike for exercise
— When he was promoted, his dad told him to buy a new car, but he said no because he hates parking fees.
— One of his neighbours described him as a “friendly person” who likes to throw loud parties.
— After a loud party, he once brought his neighbour a bottle of champagne to apologise for the noise
