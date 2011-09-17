The Life Of UBS' Kweku Adoboli: He Went To Boarding School, Throws Loud Parties, And His Dad Works In The U.N

Within a couple of days “Kweku Adoboli” has become a household name in the financial world.



He’s made headlines around the globe as the accused UBS rogue trader who lost the Swiss bank $2 billion with his unauthorised trades.

But we really haven’t received much insight into who Adoboli is as a person. So we’ve compiled some information about this mysterious rogue trader.

We’ve also included a bunch of pictures that French newspaper Tages-Anzeiger has found.

Here are some fun facts about Abodoli [via Bloomberg, USA Today and WSJ]:

— He’s 31-years-old.

— He has a girlfriend and they’ve been dating at least a year.

— His girlfriend is a nurse.

— His Wiki page says birthday is September 15, 1980. (If true, he was arrested on his birthday.)

— He’s from Ghana.

— His dad works in the U.N.

— He calls his father “Daddy” (Aww…)

— He enjoys expensive wine.

— His favourite night spot is The Boundary, a rooftop bar and restaurant in London’s financial district.

— He likes photography.

— He also watches the television show “The Wire.”

— He enjoys travelling to France and the U.S.

— He attended a Quaker boarding school, called Ackworth.

— At boarding school he was the “Head Boy.”

— He played soccer

— He graduated from Nottingham University in 2003.

— He received a degree in e-commerce and digital business.

— A campus recruiter offered him a position as an intern at UBS.

— Eventually, Abodoli worked at UBS’s Delta One desk.

— He likes to ride his bike for exercise

— When he was promoted, his dad told him to buy a new car, but he said no because he hates parking fees.

— One of his neighbours described him as a “friendly person” who likes to throw loud parties.

— After a loud party, he once brought his neighbour a bottle of champagne to apologise for the noise

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.