What We Know About The Alleged UBS Rogue Trader

We’ve learnt a bit more this morning about Kweku Adoboli, the banker at the centre of UBS’s $2 billion rogue trade.According to his Facebook (which appears to have been made private just moments ago), Adouboli attended Nottingham University and is a fan of Fela Kuti.

Adoboli moved out of his apartment in Shoreditch a few months ago, according to his ex-landlord Philip Octave told the Telegraph. Apparently the apartment, located in London’s trendiest neighbourhood, was a “minimalist” 3,000 square foot warehouse conversion, with an “art gallery” vibe. It cost him £1,000 ($1,580) a week.

Octave said of Adoboli: “He was a very nice guy, very polite. He would speak to anyone. I don’t have a bad word to say about him.”

The 31-year-old dressed well and “liked the bars” in the artsy neighbourhood.

However, Octave does admit that Adoboli “wasn’t the tidiest person” and was late on rent a couple of times.

Adoboli had an African background and traveled to France and the US frequently.

UPDATE: Financial News has more details. They confirm Adoboli was of Ghanian descent, and joined UBS as a trainee in March 2006. He graduated from college in 2003 and attended a Quaker school in West Yorkshire before that.

UPDATE 2: Looks like the FT got access to that Facebook profile before it was taken down. They report that Adoboli’s posts “hinted at turmoil” and friends are rushing to leave supportive comments.

