One of the most corrupt mayors in US history reportedly sent a cryptic letter from prison about Flint

The family of imprisoned and disgraced former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick (D) posted a lengthy Facebook message attributed to him detailing how he and other officials were aware of problems with Flint’s water supply more than a decade ago.

He said that, in addition to himself, members of the Michigan Legislature and former Governor Jennifer Granholm (D) were also aware of problems with Flint’s water supply.

However, his statement loses credibility after he said that he and others tried to get a deal together to have Flint on Detroit’s water supply in 2006. Flint was already connected to Detroit’s water system in 2006 and had been for years prior before switching over to the Flint River in April 2014, MLive.com reported.

Kilpatrick took shots at Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R) for his handling of the public health disaster.

“When the current Governor of Michigan says that he ‘only recently was made aware of this issue,’ he is being misleading at best,” Kilpatrick wrote. “But more than likely, he is being viciously, aggressively, and deliberately untruthful. I pray that the truth comes out. That’s what everyone in Michigan wants right? The Truth! Well, my prayer is that you all will have an opportunity to warm yourselves at the fire of Truth.”

He also wrote that “99% of Detroiters have NO idea why” he’s in prison.

“I am here in prison, with a 28-year sentence, for a case where there is NO EMBEZZLEMENT, NO MISUSE OF PUBLIC FUNDS, NO BRIBERY, NO STEALING OF ANY MONEY, as a matter of fact, NO PUBLIC MONEY AT ALL,” he wrote. “And NO CHARGES THEREOF! 99% of Detroiters have NO idea why I’m here. They don’t know the charges, nor what I’m sentenced for. They sure do know the rumours.”

Kilpatrick was sentenced to 28 years in prison after he was convicted in 2013 of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) Act, conspiracy, extortion, attempted extortion and bribery, per MLive. He served as mayor of Detroit from 2002 through 2008.

At the time, Assistant US Attorney Mark Chutkow called the case one of the most significant instances of public corruption in the US, according to USA Today.

“I just humbly and respectfully ask for a fair sentence … I respect the jury’s verdict,” he said at his sentencing hearing in 2013. “I think your honour knows I have disagreed in terms of the specific things I was found guilty on, but I respect the verdict and I also respect the American justice system.”

Flint’s water supply first became contaminated in April 2014, when the city was controlled by a state-appointed emergency manager, per the Free Press. Months of warnings from residents about the lead-infused water went mostly ignored by state and local officials. A recent release of emails by Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R) showed that his office was aware of complaints from residents from the moment the water source was switched, roughly a year and a half before the state took major actions last October.

“I wonder how much time you get for knowingly & actually delivering unsafe, dangerous, and poisonous drinking water to the people you represent?” Kilpatrick said. “Which in-turn causes deaths, permanent illnesses, and disabilities. Can you actually be hated, hurt, and imprisoned for ridiculous rumours about murder … and not be for actually killing people?”

Here’s the full letter posted to Facebook by Kilpatrick’s family via Detroit TV station WXYZ:

