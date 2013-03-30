Gay Ex-49ers Player Talks About What It's Like Being Closeted In The NFL

Kwame Harris, a former offensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers, acknowledged publicly that he is gay on CNN this morning.



Harris was publicly outed in January when a report came out that he was charged with allegedly assaulting his “former boyfriend,“ but this is the first time Brown talked about his sexuality himself.

In an interview with CNN Newsroom, Harris said looking back, he wishes he could have come out during his career, quotes via USA Today:

“The cost was great not speak candidly open about myself in complete manner. If I could have done it differently, I would have hoped I found the strength [to come out].”

Harris also spoke candidly about how hard it was to be a closeted gay player in the NFL:

“You want to escape the despair and turmoil and your mind goes to dark places. I’m happy today, and I’m glad they were just ideas and I didn’t act on any of them.”

And that he wants others experiencing the same thing to know they are not alone:

“I want people, whether gay athletes, athletes still in the closet, or youths who are not sure what their sexuality is to know those are common feelings. Don’t feel alone in having them.”

The NFL has never had an openly gay active player, but earlier this week there were reports that a current NFL player is considering coming out in the next couple of months.

