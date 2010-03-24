Kwaga's New Desktop Client Wants To Help You Avoid Email Bankruptcy

Paris-based startup Kwaga is releasing today a desktop client to help you deal with your email.



Managing email has become a tremendous pain. We get it all the time, we waste precious time sorting the wheat from the chaff and we miss important email while being flooded by spam. Since the big email providers haven’t done much to solve this, several startups have cropped up to help you deal with that problem. They include Xobni for Outlook and Rapportive for Gmail.

While these startups mostly focus on “social” elements, such as showing you a sender’s social networking info, Kwaga takes a different approach: it uses semantic search technology to sort through your email and show what’s most relevant to you. This is technologically more challenging but potentially much more useful.

Kwaga previously used a browser plug-in but their users found that limiting and so they’re now releasing a desktop client based around their technology. Kwaga was founded in September 2008 and is funded by SeedCamp and French-Israeli angel fund Kima Ventures. (Full disclosure: I helped launch Kima Ventures.)

