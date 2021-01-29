Kendall Jenner says Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are 'made for each other' in new 'KUWTK' trailer

Claudia Willen
DANNY MOLOSHOK/Reuters; David Becker / Getty ImagesKendall Jenner talks about Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick on ‘KUWTK.’
  • Kendall Jenner believes exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are destined to be together.
  • In a new “KUWTK” trailer, Kim Kardashian West shares they were “asleep together on the couch.”
  • The supermodel then says Kourtney and Scott are “made for each other” and “supposed to be together.”
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.