Dr. Fauci is still the most trusted leader in America on the coronavirus, while President Trump and Jared Kushner are in last place

Dr. Anthony Fauci and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are once again the two most trusted American leaders on the coronavirus in Insider’s latest poll.

With Jared Kushner taking on a more public role in the White House’s coronavirus response, his entrance onto the poll started off with a thud.

We asked respondents: “When it comes to the official advice regarding coronavirus, please rate how much you trust the following messengers on a scale on 1 to 5.”

Kushner is dead last among the 10 names respondents rated on trustworthiness in the Insider poll, averaging a 2.35, firmly in the “somewhat distrust” territory.

Fauci topped his score from last time, landing at a 3.96, while Cuomo rose to a 3.31.

When it comes to who to trust on the coronavirus, Americans still rate Dr. Anthony Fauci and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo the highest, a new Insider poll showed.

Insider asked poll respondents to rate 10 top Trump administration officials and governors on trustworthiness.

According to our poll, 1 means strongly distrust, 2 means somewhat distrust, 3 means neither trust nor distrust, 4 means somewhat trust, and 5 means strongly trust. Participants were asked to mark “NA” if they were unfamiliar with the person.

Fauci and Cuomo received the highest marks, while President Donald Trump and his senior adviser – and son-in-law – Jared Kushner received the lowest.

Respondents gave Fauci an average score of 3.96 out of 5 for trustworthiness – up slightly from 3.84 last time in late March. Fully 44% of respondents rated him five-out-of-five, and a further 24% gave him a 4 of 5.

out of 5 for trustworthiness – up slightly from last time in late March. Fully 44% of respondents rated him five-out-of-five, and a further 24% gave him a 4 of 5. Cuomo received an average score of 3.31 out of 5, also up slightly from the last poll. Just shy of half – 46% – gave Cuomo a 4 or 5 on communication.

out of 5, also up slightly from the last poll. Just shy of half – 46% – gave Cuomo a 4 or 5 on communication. Global-health Ambassador Deborah Birx, the response coordinator of the coronavirus task force, got a score of 3.21 out of 5.

out of 5. California Gov. Gavin Newsom got an average score of 3.15 out of 5.

out of 5. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar was rated 3.03 out of 5

out of 5 Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee, got an average score of 2.69 out of 5, down slightly from March.

out of 5, down slightly from March. Vice President Mike Pence was rated a 2.67 out of 5 on average for trustworthiness. While about a third of respondents gave Pence a 4 or 5, another third gave him a 1 of 5.

out of 5 on average for trustworthiness. While about a third of respondents gave Pence a 4 or 5, another third gave him a 1 of 5. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is no longer the lowest score last time, even though his rating of 2.51 out of 5 is down from March by a hair.

out of 5 is down from March by a hair. President Donald Trump scored 2.48 out of 5 on average, also down very slightly from March, when he rated 2.56.

out of 5 on average, also down very slightly from March, when he rated 2.56. The poll’s newest entry, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, saw the lowest score at 2.35 out of 5.

Kushner, who has been operating a different coronavirus task force and began making public statements on behalf of the coronavirus response only recently, received a 4 or 5 from less than 20% of respondents. The president’s son-in-law with no medical experience, Kushner received a 1 or 2 from 47% of respondents.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weigh its sample based on race or income. A total of 1,109 respondents were collected on April 10-11 with a margin of error plus or minus 3 percentage points and a 95% confidence level.

