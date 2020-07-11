Jared Kushner said the US would be 'really rocking again' by July. 7 states are shutting back down, and new COVID-19 cases have set records 6 times in July's first 10 days.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Image Senior Advisor to President Donald Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner prepares to talk to FOX News outside the White House on May 8, 2020.

It’s July, and contrary to Senior White House Adviser Jared Kushner’s assurances, the country is not “really rocking again.”

Instead, seven states are shutting down aspects of their reopening efforts, rolling back things like indoor dining and closing bars.

In just the first 10 days of July, the US has broken its record for new COVID-19 cases in a single day six times.

Kushner’s bold prediction came back in April during a Fox & Friends appearance.

“I think you’ll see by June a lot of the country should be back to normal and the hope is that by July the country’s really rocking again,” Kushner said.

Despite cases remaining persistent when Kushner made his April comments, he still went as far as claiming the nation was “on the other side of the medical aspect of this.”

“The eternal-lockdown crowd can make jokes on late-night television, but the reality is that the data is on our side,” he added.

Kushner’s “rocking again” prognosis hinged on the so-called V-shaped recovery, with jobs and consumer confidence quickly bouncing back after lockdown.

That also hasn’t panned out.

Unemployment is still at 11.1% in the US, and two-thirds of those on unemployment insurance are actually making more than they did in their old jobs. Even with more businesses open than there were during the nadir of the lockdown period, there are still far too few jobs available for the more than 17 million without work.

Kushner has been sparse in his TV appearances since April.

That month, Americans polled by Insider rated Kushner dead last among 10 national leaders when it comes to who they trust on the coronavirus.

