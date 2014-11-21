Kurtley Beale Is Back From The Bench, Described As The X-Factor The Wallabies Need To Win

Kurtley Beale. Photo: Brett Hemmings/ Getty.

Kurtley Beale has been named as a reserve for the Wallabies Test match against Ireland tomorrow, the second last game of the team’s Spring Tour.

Beale’s inclusion is part of coach Michael Cheika plans to shake up the Wallabies’ starting side after losing to France last weekend.

Despite his six-week suspension for sending inappropriate photos and texts to the team’s female business manager, Wallabies legend Tim Horan has said Beale has “the X-factor” the Wallabies need to win.

“He’s got to prove that to the supporters on the field first and then off the field. Kurtley is a ball player and he’s got the X-factor,” he told Fairfax Media.

Beale was found guilty at a code of conduct hearing and fined $45,000.

Cheika said the decision to start Beale was not a matter of if, but when.

“If I don’t select players who I think should be in the team, then I’m just playing politics, too, and that’s not what I’m interested in,” he said.

“Will it divide (opinion) any less now than it will in June (next year)? I’ve got to stay true to what I believe and what I believe as the coach at this level.”



