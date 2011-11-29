Super Bowl MVP Kurt Warner Is Selling His Futuristic Arizona Mansion For $5 Million

Tony Manfred
kurt warner selling house in paradise valley, arizona

Photo: www.trulia.com and Christian Peterson/Getty Images

Kurt Warner is selling his space-age Paradise Valley, Arizona house for a little under $5 million.The house is 11,000 square-feet large and has seven bedrooms.

There’s also a theatre room, game room, and pretty amazing pool area.

Christine Donnelly of HomeSmart is the listing agent, and the property can be yours for a cool $4,998,500.

The exterior of the house

Holy pool! That's a nice pool area

The modern waterfall extending from the house

The small gazebo-ish structure in the backyard

The main foyer

The kitchen

The bar area

The bar area with fancy lighting

One of the master suites

The theatre room

The master bathroom

The living room

Some spectacular windows looking out at the pool area

