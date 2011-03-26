Meet The $39 Billion Men Behind JPMorgan's Massive AT&T Deal

Andy O’Brien.

Photo: Milken Institute

JPMorgan leapt past the competition as an advisor to AT&T in the (probably) impending $39 billion acquisition of T-Mobile, to take first place in the M&A league tables.They’ll get a monster fee for advising AT&T on what to do. And the bank has so much confidence in the success of the deal that it is also putting up $20 billion.



According to Jes Staley, head of JP’s investment bank, while in “transaction like this… it’s a long cc: list,” there a couple of people who made the bonanza possible.

“The first call on the AT&T (T) deal came into our senior telecom banker, Kurt Simon,” Staley told Fortune. “We also have a terrific syndicated loan group — led by Andy O’Brien — that stepped up when they needed to.”

So let’s meet the $39 billion men.

Kurt Simon: The Telecom Talent



Simon was promoted to co-head JP Morgan’s technology, media and telecommunications unit in 2009; he was in charge of the telecom investment-banking team at the time.

When he was elevated, he told the WSJ, “We want to build on our existing strengths to become the No. 1 technology-media-telecommunications franchise on the West Coast.” Box, ticked.

According to a Top 50 Rainmaker’s list by Evercore,

Simon is well-known to many of the communication industry’s biggest players, who call him regularly to help them cut through market interference. Having banked the telecom space for 13 years, he still radiates ideas and energy. Just ask Clearwire Corp, which, with Simon’s help, raised $600 million in its March IPO, the year’s second-largest telecom listing.

Other deals he’s been involved on include R.H. Donnelly’s $10 billion buyout of Dex Media; the $12 billion sale of Embarq Corp to CenturyTel in 2008; the $27.5 billion leveraged sale of Alltel to TPG Capital and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners; and a succession of transactions for Nextel including its $35 billion merger with Sprint.

He is said to be a protege of Goldman Sachs banker Jack Levy, and earned a B.A. in economics and public policy from Duke University. After college, he joined Merrill as an analyst for two years before heading off to Wharton to gain an MBA, The Deal reported. He returned to Merrill in 1994 after stints at Salomon Brothers and Lehman Brothers, where he rose to head of telecom M&A. He moved to JP Morgan in 2002.

He’s been both a Democratic and Republican donor.

Andy O’Brien: The Ruler Of Restructuring



O’Brien has been with JP Morgan for more than 25 years — he began his career with Manufacturers Hanover Trust, which, through a series of mergers, became a part of JP Morgan.

He’s a managing director and Co-Head of Syndicated and Leveraged Finance for the firm. That means he oversees loan syndication, high yield bonds and restructuring practices. He’s also on the firm’s Balance Sheet Committee.

Prior to his current role, O’Brien also headed loan syndications, headed U.S. loan sales and lead the firm’s European Media Group. He earned his undergraduate degree from the College of the Holy Cross, and got an MBA from Columbia.

A Marathon Not A Sprint

In Evercore’s Top 50 Dealmaker list, the article asked “How to become a rainmaker in this space?” about Kurt Simon. The answer? “Simon shows it’s often a matter of long-distance connections. His relationship with Alltel dates back to 1994, when he was third-year associate at Merrill Lynch he maintained those ties when he went to JP Morgan…”

That reinforces exactly what Jes Staley told Fortune about the deal, when asked why suddenly JP Morgan’s M&A unit had excelled this year after having come fourth in the league tables last year.

“The reaction to a deal of this size is like the athlete that runs the big race with the TV cameras rolling. But that athlete has been training for years to be in the position to take the race,” he said.

