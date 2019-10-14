One of Kurt Cobain's iconic sweaters is going up for auction, and it's expected to sell for more than $300,000

Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images Kurt Cobain performs with Nirvana during an ‘MTV Unplugged’ taping in 1993.

The late Kurt Cobain and his band Nirvana filmed an episode of “MTV Unplugged” in New York City on November 18, 1993.

The front man’s green cardigan, which he wore during the performance, has since become an iconic piece of the band’s history.

Now, the garment will be sold to the highest bidder as part of an online sale from Julien’s Auctions.

Though a starting bid has been placed at $US50,000, the sweater is expected to sell for a price between $US200,000 and $US300,000.

A fuzzy green sweater worn by Kurt Cobain, Nirvana’s late front man, is now being auctioned online as part of a larger sale of rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia. Julien’s Auctions is selling the garment, which was worn by Cobain in New York City on November 18, 1993 when his band filmed an episode of “MTV Unplugged.”

The starting bid for the sweater has been placed at $US50,000, though the sweater is expected to sell for a price between $US200,000 and $US300,000.

According to the auction house, Cobain’s cardigan was previously owned by Jackie Farry, a friend of the Cobain family. She also worked as a nanny to Cobain’s daughter, Frances Bean.

Julien’s Auctions A cardigan previously worn and owned by Kurt Cobain.

The 16-year-old sweater is far from being in perfect condition. According to Julien’s Auctions, it’s missing a button, is discolored, and has a burn hole near the left pocket.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Darren Julien of Julien’s Auctions said the garment has also never been washed.

“It’s very important that we don’t wash it,” Julien told Rolling Stone. “The stains are still there. There’s even cigarette burns that you can see on the sweater.”

Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images Kurt Cobain performs with Nirvana during an ‘MTV Unplugged’ taping in 1993.

This isn’t the first time one of Cobain’s belongings has been sold at auction. In May 2019, Julien’s Auctions sold a dirty paper plate used by Cobain for $US22,400. The musician is said to have eaten pizza off the plate in 1990, and then used it to write a setlist for a Nirvana show.

During that same auction, the sweater Cobain was wearing during his last photo shoot sold for $US75,000. According to Rolling Stone, Cobain wore the garment in 1993. It was later given to a friend by Cobain’s wife, Courtney Love.

To view the full lot of music memorabilia being auctioned, visit the Julien’s Auctions website.

