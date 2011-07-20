YOU ARE OLD: Nirvana's "Nevermind" Came Out 20 Years Ago

“Nevermind,” Nirvana’s most important album, turns 20 this year, and magazine brands are searching for ways to capitalise on the anniversary.



GQ went the oral history route.

Spin is taking a more modern tack.

In addition to putting Kurt Cobain on its cover, the publication is offering a free download of a tribute version of “Nevermind” to anyone how “likes” its Facebook page.

The album features covers of all 13 tracks. The Meat Puppets play “Smell Like Teen Spirit,” while The Vaselines handle the duties for “Lithium.”

The practice of putting content behind the “like” wall is far from unique. In April, The New Yorker hid Jonathan Franzen’s David Foster Wallace article, resulting in more than 17,000 new fans and over 100 million press impressions.

Spin, which currently has more than 77,000 “likes,” won’t see the same success but the idea is still a good one: simple to execute, trackable results, solid buzz.

The opposite of “Oh well, whatever.”

The track list:

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” Meat Puppets “In Bloom” Butch Walker “Come as You Are” Midnight Juggernauts “Breed” Titus Andronicus “Lithium” The Vaselines “Polly” Amanda Palmer “Territorial Pissings” Surfer Blood “Drain You” Foxy Shazam “Lounge Act” Jessica Lea Mayfield “Stay Away” Charles Bradley and the Menahan Street Band “On a Plain” Telekinesis “Something in the Way” JEFF the Brotherhood “Endless, Nameless” EMA

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.