The childhood home of music icon Kurt Cobain is slated to open its doors for private tours next spring

The owners of Kurt Cobain’s childhood home want to turn it into a landmark for Nirvana fans.

The owners renovated the property to look like it did when Cobain lived there. They plan to launch private tours next spring.

Cobain lived at the home in Aberdeen, Washington, for 14 years.

The childhood home of music icon Kurt Cobain is being turned into a landmark and is slated to open its doors to private tour groups next spring.

The home, on 1210 E. First St. in Aberdeen, Washington, was listed on Washington’s Heritage Register of culturally important buildings this month. Its current owner, Lee Bacon, is almost done with restoring the house to its vintage-era glory, per Rolling Stone.

The neighborhood’s zoning regulations do not allow the house to be converted into a public museum to the Nirvana frontman. However, privately organized tours of the home will likely kick off in the spring.

“Our goal is to make the house a tribute project to Kurt’s early life and career, with museum detail,” Bacon told Rolling Stone.

Cobain lived in the home in Aberdeen, Washington for 14 years, from when he was a baby until the age of nine, and again from 16 to 20.

Cobain in his childhood bedroom, complete with kiddie pool. The Agency Real Estate

Insider wrote about the home in 2013 when it first hit the market for $US500,000 ($AU675,299). Listed on the real-estate website The Agency, the four-bedroom, 1,500-square-foot home was preserved, with some of the musician’s belongings still left in their original place.

“The family has photos of Kurt throughout his life in the home and would be willing to share a few select copies with the purchaser,” said the listing seen by Insider.

In 2015, the house’s price was slashed to $US329,000 ($AU444,347) and was advertised to have retained the band logo drawings that the Nirvana singer made on its walls.

Bacon told Rolling Stone that he and his wife, Danielle Bacon, purchased the home from the Cobains in 2018 for $US225,000 ($AU303,885). The couple then consulted Kim Cobain, the rocker’s mother, throughout the restoration of the home.

“I enjoy being involved and providing my input. I am very happy and supportive that Lee and Dani took this on three years ago,” Kim Cobain said to Rolling Stone.

Years after his suicide in 1994, things associated with Cobain still hold great value. In May 2019, a California-based auction house sold a dirty plate that he ate pizza off of for $US22,400 ($AU30,253). A few months later, in October 2019, the cardigan that Cobain wore on his 1993 “MTV Unplugged” set was sold at auction for $US334,000 ($AU451,100). And in 2020, the guitar Cobain used during the same “Unplugged” performance sold for $US6 ($AU8) million.