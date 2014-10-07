A Crucial Syrian City Is About To Fall To ISIS, And Kurds Are Protesting Worldwide

As a critical Kurdish on the Syrian side of the Turkish-Syrian border is on the verge of falling to a final ISIS push, Kurds throughout Turkey and the rest of Europe are demonstrating against the lack of assistance being provided to blunt the jihadist advance.
The Kurdish city of Kobane, located within sight of the Turkish border, has been besieged by ISIS for the past three weeks. In recent days, ISIS forces have pushed into the town, engaging in building-to-building street fighting.
Despite US airstrikes, the militants have managed to displace 160,000 Kurds who have fled across the border into Turkey.
As Kobane slowly falls to ISIS forces, Turkish soldiers and tanks positioned on the border have looked on without offering any assistance.
This lack of aid to help Kobane, particularly from Turkey, have sparked massive protests throughout major cities in Turkey and Europe. The lack of Turkish aid has also emboldened the PKK, a Turkey-based Kurdish separatist organisation that the US, EU, and Turkey have designated as a terrorist organisation. The group is now threatening to renew attacks within Turkey in the midst of a tenuous peace process.
The ruling Turkish AK Party has spent considerable political capital during its time in office in an attempt to reach a political settlement with the PKK. Fighting between the separatist organisation and the Turkish government has left more than 40,000 people dead since 1984.
In Mardin, a city in Turkey along the Syrian border predominantly inhabited by Kurds and Arabs, protestors have destroyed a bust of Ataturk, the founder of the Turkish Republic.
Bust of Ataturk destroyed in Mardin/Mêrdîn. Clashes on going between Kurds and Turkish police. #Kobanê pic.twitter.com/mLLqkYjTuT
— Jiyan (@JiyanAzadi) October 6, 2014
Protests have also engulfed the province of Sirnak, which borders both Iraq and Syria.
Local sources report that clashes btwn the Kurds and Turkish police in #Şırnak is about turn into an uprising #Kobane pic.twitter.com/zfRsOBhQfI
— Amed News Agency (@AJANSAMED) October 6, 2014
23.10_ This pic is from clashes going on in #Silopi started after Turkish police attacked on Kurds protesting #ISIS pic.twitter.com/8SwrReFAbx
— Amed News Agency (@AJANSAMED) October 6, 2014
In Istanbul, about 400 people have gathered in front of the the government offices of the ruling AK Party in the Avcilar neighbourhood.
23:40 #Avcılar‘da yaklaşık 400 kişi #AKP binası önünde yolu keserek oturma eylemine başladı. #KobaneİçinSokağa pic.twitter.com/SuGlnxa97y
— İstanbul Indymedia (@Istanbul_Indy) October 6, 2014
Kurdish youth in Istanbul shuts down major #TEM highway for Kobane protests – 4.30pm EST v @muratdemircim: pic.twitter.com/nbIziRdz2U
— ilhan tanir (@WashingtonPoint) October 6, 2014
23.07_ #Kobane _ Resistance in Gazi district of Istanbul is getting more violent after police attacks @YDG_Histanbul1 pic.twitter.com/GqgvVd8EBc
— Amed News Agency (@AJANSAMED) October 6, 2014
A state of rage is now lived by the Kurds of #Turkey as the Turkish gov. keeps on ignoring #Kobanî. pic.twitter.com/ksN1ej5aRY
— Ali Ajeena (@AliAjeena) October 6, 2014
In Adana, the fifth-largest city in Turkey and the site of the US’s Incirlik Air Base, clashes have turned violent as Kurds have barricaded streets.
Turkey/Adana/Seyhan. Youth UPRISING for #Kobane. #Kobaneiçinsokağa v @YDG_H1 pic.twitter.com/e4OlH0QEqk
— Gilgamesh✌ (@gilgameshh) October 6, 2014
In Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city and among the most progressive in the country, Kurds have taken to the streets in huge numbers as well.
00:04 #İzmir: #Alsancak‘ta #Kobane için toplanan kitle büyüyor. #KobaneİçinSokağa #KobaneDireniyor @izmireylemvakti pic.twitter.com/AY8Bmnut1k
— İstanbul Indymedia (@Istanbul_Indy) October 6, 2014
Kurds in European cities have staged peaceful sit-ins demanding that action be taken against ISIS in Kobane.
#Kurdistan: Kurds in the lobby of the Dutch parliament, demand action against #IS around #Kobanê NOW. #Netherlands pic.twitter.com/DuNTAzUOVr
— Thomas van Linge (@arabthomness) October 6, 2014
Vienna shows solidarity with Kobane tonight via @NNSRoj pic.twitter.com/H8qFVsw9yc
— kurdish blogger (@kurdishblogger) October 6, 2014
Kurdish protests spread to Copenhagen Airport. #twitterkurds #KurdishUprising pic.twitter.com/eguoFAzCZ8
— Yekîtî (@AhmetHez) October 6, 2014
22.46 PM_ #Kobane _ The Kurds are having a sit-in and protesting #ISIS & Turkey in #Basel #now (via @SahMatinMekani) pic.twitter.com/l6RiWabJAj
— Amed News Agency (@AJANSAMED) October 6, 2014
RT @SerioSito: Kurds in Berlin protest in front of American embassy and brandenburger tor for #kobane #TwitterKurds pic.twitter.com/aM2ukfDVAF
— meyrem akin ♥☭♀ (@myriamonde) October 6, 2014
A Kurdish flag has even appeared in Mecca, Saudi Arabia as Muslims participate in the hajj.
