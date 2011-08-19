Day Of World Chaos Sees Air Strikes, Bombings, Ambushes, And U.S. Curfews

Photo: AP

While markets crumble in the U.S., Europe panics, and the president vacations in Martha’s Vineyard, violence is flaring up around the globe.At least eight Afghanistan police and one civilian were killed in Kabul Friday after a multi-stage Taliban attack on the British Council building in Kabul. Marking the anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence from England, the assault began when a suicide bomber detonated his car at the entrance of the council centre.



A wave of several heavily armed men then rushed from a side street, racing for the gate. For more than six hours, the upscale Kabul neighbourhood resembled a war zone as helicopter gunships firing missiles and small arms fire were exchanged. As of this writing at least one insurgent is still at large within the compound.

Early Friday in Israel saw yet another wave of attacks after Thursday’s string of assaults, as Gaza militants launched a series of rockets deep inside Israel. In response to the deadliest day the country has seen in three-years, Israel is flying a series of airstrikes into Palestinian territory.

In the U.S. — Kansas City imposed a youth curfew Thursday following a weekend shooting at a late-night “flash mob” gathering. Three teens from 13 to 16 were injured at a random shooting in an upscale shopping district called Country Club Plaza. The city’s mayor was nearby when the shots rang out, causing his bodyguards to throw him into a flower bed for protection.

Turkey bombed 60 targets in northern Iraq late Wednesday night in response to the killing of eight soldiers by the Kurdish rebel group PKK. Supported by major artillery strikes, the attack was in response to public pressure on the government to take action as the death toll of recently killed Turkish soldiers climbed to 34.

And at least 35 people were killed, and dozens wounded, in a Pakistan mosque bombing Friday morning. The attack came during the relative calm month of Ramadan when hundreds were gathered for prayers. No group has yet claimed responsibility, but the Taliban are responsible for other numerous attacks in the area.

