Kurdish YPG says Turkey shot at its forces in northern Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — The main Kurdish fighting force in northern Syria says Turkish army units have targeted their forces deployed across the border in a majority Arab town.

The U.S.-supported Kurdish group known as the YPG says Monday on its official Facebook page that Turkish military shot at its forces deployed in Tal Abyad twice Sunday, using mostly machine guns.

An allied rebel fighter from a contingent of Free Syrian Army fighters called Volcano of the Euphrates, Sharfan Darwish, says no one was injured in the shooting and the Kurdish forces didn’t return fire.

Turkish officials had no immediate comment.

The shooting comes days after Tal Abyad was declared an independent administration allied with the semi-autonomous Kurdish enclave, after the Kurdish force helped clear Tal Abyad of Islamic State militants.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.