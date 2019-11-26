Inside Shaolin Monastery, the home of kung fu and Zen Buddhism, where thousands of boys as young as 5 train to be martial arts masters

China Photos/Getty Boys from Shaolin Kung Fu Training Base practice Kung Fu movements at the Shaolin Temple on the Songshan Mountain on October 30, 2009 in Dengfeng of Henan Province, China.

The Shaolin Temple in central China was built in the Fifth Century, and is the original home of Kung Fu and Zen Buddhism.

It’s nearly been destroyed many times by Chinese warlords, and more recently Chairman Mao’s Cultural Revolution.

It’s a mecca for young boys (and some girls) who dream of escaping poverty, becoming warrior monks, or film stars.

Since the boom of Hollywood martial arts films and an ambitious abbot started monetising the temple and its cultural capital, Shaolin has experienced a renaissance.

But now it’s greatest threat might be its own commercialization.

Kung Fu’s first home is hard to kill.

Since it was built in 495 AD, Shaolin Temple, the original home of kung fu and Zen Buddhism, has been attacked and nearly destroyed multiple times. It’s survived, with a motto: “In defence like a virgin; in attack like a tiger.”

Its recent boom is partly due to kung fu film stars like Jet Li who made it popular, and an influx of martial art film classics like “The Matrix,” “House of Flying Daggers,” and “Kill Bill.”

The other reason is an ambitious abbot named Shi Yongxin, dubbed “China’s CEO monk,” who’s turning the temple into a global brand.

Today, it’s a training ground for thousands of young boys as young as five, who dream of becoming warrior monks, or martial arts film stars.

Here’s what the home of kung fu is like.

Welcome to the Shaolin Temple, the original home to Kung Fu, an ancient Buddhist complex that’s survived attacks from warlords and the government.

Zhang Peng/LightRocket / Getty Mountain Gate to the Shaolin temple. built 1735. The golden characters ‘Shaolin Temple’ on the entrance tablet was written by the Kangxi Emperor of the Qing dynasty in 1704.

It’s nestled in forests at the base of a misty, holy mountain in the province of Henan, one of China’s poorest areas.

Ryan Pyle/Corbis / Getty A cable car to the summit on the Song Shan holy mountain in Songshan, Henan, China. Song Shan is a Taoist holy mountain and is also the sacred home of the Buddhist Shaolin Temple, famous for exporting their kung fu around the world.

Within these walls, first erected in 495 AD to teach Buddhism, thousands of eager students have come to learn kung fu, hoping to become warrior monks. Because of all the attacks over the years, most of the temple buildings standing today were built in the last 100 years.

Herve Bruhat/Gamma-Rapho / Getty The temple of Shaolin, located on Song Mountain in Henan Province, 30 kilometers from the ancient capital of Luo Yang, extends over a surface of 37,000 square meters and includes seven main pavilions.

From as young as five, students join the temple, and follow a regimented life of rigorous strength and flexibility training. But it’s more than just a physical education.

China Photos/Getty Boys from Shaolin Kung Fu Training Base practice Kung Fu movements at the Shaolin Temple on the Songshan Mountain on October 30, 2009 in Dengfeng of Henan Province, China.

For 1,500 years, monks have sought enlightenment, through meditation, or by studying ancient Buddhist scriptures. As Shaolin Temple’s foreign liaison officer told The Guardian, Shaolin represents “justice, uprightness, sympathy, and love.”

Zhang Peng/LightRocket via Getty An elderly monk is writing Chinese calligraphy in a temple palace. The Shaolin Monastery or Shaolin Temple is a Chan Buddhist temple and famous for its Chinese martial arts.

Kung fu can be traced back to 527 AD, when the temple was taken over by Bodhidharma, an Indian Buddhist. The story goes that he sat in a cave nearby, meditating for nine years. It was such intense meditation that an imprint of his shadow was left on the wall after he’d finished. The image here is that shadow cut out and preserved.

Herve Bruhat /Gamma-Rapho / Getty The Bodhidharma Cave is a natural cave seven meters long and three meters wide located on the northwest slope of the mountain. Da Mo meditated there for nine years from 527 to 536.

It was while Bodhidharma was stretching out during the nine years of meditation that he began to do the movements that would become kung fu. According to local guidebooks, his disciples also copied animal movements to relax between meditations, which would become kung fu techniques.

Cancan Chu/Getty Warrior monks of the Shaolin Temple stretch during a training session in the early morning on April 5, 2005 in Dengfeng, Henan Province, China.

What happened after that isn’t so clear. At some point, the movements were refined into combat techniques that monks could use to either rob the rich to give to the poor, or to defend their own wealth from bandits.

Jeremy Horner /LightRocket / Getty Shaolin monks train in Kung Fu at Shaolin Monastery or Shaolin Temple, a Chan Buddhist temple on Mount Song, near Dengfeng, Zhengzhou

The “golden age” of the Shaolin Temple was from 618 to 1644 AD, spanning the Tang and Ming Dynasties. In 621, the temple gained some favour, the story goes, when a band of 13 Shaolin monks kept a Chinese prince in power by fighting off an enemy warlord for him.

Herve Bruhat /Gamma-Rapho via Getty Henan in Shaolin, China – Training at the lake of Five Dragons.

In 1553, Shaolin monks left the temple again. This time 30 monks headed to the Chinese coast to fight off Japanese pirates.

Ben Pruchnie/Getty A Shaolin monk practices on the beach on September 10, 2015 in Bognor Regis, England.

When the temples were attacked in the 17th Century, legend has it that five fugitive warrior monks made it out and spread kung fu across China, eventually resulting in the creation of karate, as well. Scholars dismiss much of this as exaggerated tales.

Olivier Chouchana / Gamma-Rapho / Getty Two young warrior monks from the famous Shaolin Temple are working their balance and fighting technique on wooden blocks in Henan Province on June 20, 2015, Shaolin China.

In 1928, General Shi Yousan, a warlord, tried to burn the temple down, because his enemy had used it as a base of command. After covering the buildings in kerosene, he shot most of the buildings to scorched rubble. Importantly, he destroyed the temple’s library, which was filled with Shaolin theory and history, and was the “soul” of the temple according to National Geographic. It meant teachings and the temple’s legacy had to be passed down from master to student.

Herve Bruhat /Gamma-Rapho / Getty This temple was built in 1588, the Hall of a Thousand Buddha’s is the most ancient part of the temple. It escaped being burned during the 1928 fire.

In the 1960s, during China’s Cultural Revolution, Chairman Mao’s Red Guards also attacked the temple, destroying buildings and religious items. Monks were told they could no longer live there. And the guards forced them to eat meat and drink alcohol, which resulted in the saying: “Alcohol and meat only pass through your digestive system, but Buddha is within.”

Photo by Keystone/Getty Images Chinese Red Guards reading from the little red book of Thoughts of Chairman Mao before starting their day.

In 1979, when the temple officially reopened, only 11 old monks were left. They started teaching again. But the temple couldn’t quickly shake off the stigma that had settled on it after the Cultural Revolution.

Herve Bruhat/Gamma-Rapho / Getty The worship hall called the main Pavilion, is the biggest building in the temple. This is where most of the Buddhist ceremonies take place.

In 1982, kung fu master Jet Li helped bring on the temple’s renaissance, when he starred in the local martial arts film “Shaolin Temple.” It was based on the legend behind the temple. He was paid $US750 for two years’ work. While filming at the temple, the crew was shocked to the find so few monks.

Youtube Movies Jet Li in Martial Arts of Shaolin.

Li broke into Hollywood in 1991, in the film “Once Upon a Time in China.” From there his reputation grew. He was soon known as “The king of kung fu,” and with him, the temple’s reputation grew, too.

Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal / Getty Jay Leno watches as Jet Li performs a martial arts demonstration on July 16, 1998.

Along with Hollywood popularising the temple, one other factor propelled the temple’s resurgence — Shi Yongxin, who became the temple’s abbot in 1999. Shi would bring about massive changes to the way the temple was run, and not all of them have been praised.

China Photos/Getty Shi Yongxin, Abbot of the Shaolin Temple, meets visitors on August 24, 2006 in Dengfeng of Henan Province, China.

As a young monk he’d already shown his ambitions for the temple when he organised a celebration for the temple’s 1,500-year anniversary to bolster attention. He also successfully sued a sausage company that used the temple’s name for advertising. He was outraged the symbol was being used to sell meat. These two victories, honing attention to the temple and defending the brand, would become a key part of Shi’s strategy.

Cancan Chu/Getty Shi Yongxin, abbot of the Shaolin Temple

He’s repeatedly said Zen Buddhism is the temple’s priority above martial arts. In 2005, he explained his monk’s lifestyle to The New York Times, and in doing so, didn’t even mention kung fu, instead focusing on meals and lessons.

Ali Atmaca/Anadolu Agency/Getty A Shaolin monk meditates on July 10, 2018 in Bursa, Turkey.

Kung fu is meant to be the physical way to express Zen.

Wang Zhongju/China News Service/Visual China Group via Getty Performers take part in a martial arts performance at Shaolin Temple on Mount Songshan in Dengfeng County on July 7, 2018 in Zhengzhou, Henan Province of China.

Despite Shi’s adamance, kung fu is the temple’s real drawcard. As Jonathan Watts wrote for The Guardian, “Kung fu devotees are drawn to Shaolin in the same way that budding actors are drawn to Hollywood.”

Feature China / Barcroft Media / Getty Kung Fu monks from the renowned Shaolin Temple rehearse the real-life scenery performance Zen & Music Shaolin in Dengfeng in central China’s Henan province Sunday, Aug. 04, 2019.

It’s especially the case for children from poor backgrounds. The opportunity to train as a martial artist could lead to a job as a guard, a position on a national kung fu team, or international fame. It’s a way to for them to kick and punch their way out of a normal life.

China Photos/Getty Boys from Shaolin Kung Fu Training Base practice Kung Fu movements at the Shaolin Temple on the Songshan Mountain on October 30, 2009 in Dengfeng of Henan Province, China.

But becoming a warrior monk is no minor feat. Their day-to-day life shows the dedication that’s needed. It’s intense and rigorous, but it’s also predictable and cyclical.

In the Shaolin Temple, a typical day begins at 5.30 a.m. when a young monk walks through the temple beating a wooden board to wake his peers. The monks sleep six to a room.

Andrea Pistolesi / Getty Incense burns in the Shaolin Buddhist temple in Defeng.

Before dawn, monks say their morning prayers and chants.

Herve Bruhat/Gamma-Rapho / Getty Morning ceremony at Shaolin. Although day has not yet dawned, the temple is vibrating to the sound of litanies chanted by the monks.

After that it’s breakfast at 6 a.m. Shaolin Monks don’t eat meat, so it’s vegetables and porridge for everyone, except the warrior monks who also eat two eggs.

Cancan Chu/Getty Warrior monks take their breakfast at the dinning room of Shaolin Temple on April 5, 2005 in Dengfeng, Henan Province, China.

In the morning, monks spend two hours in kung fu training. Every 10 minutes the monks switch the style they’re practicing. The monks train with 36 different types of weapons and each choose two animal styles — either tiger, leopard, snake, dragon, or crane — to focus their trainings on. They have another two-hour session in the afternoon.

China Photos/Getty Boys from Shaolin Kung Fu Training Base practice Kung Fu movements at the Shaolin Temple on the Songshan Mountain on October 30, 2009 in Dengfeng of Henan Province, China. Shaolin Temple, built in AD 495 in the period of the Northern and Southern Dynasties (420-581) and located in the Songshan Mountain area, is the birthplace of Shaolin Kung Fu.

Monks practice thousands of different martial art movements, with names like “sweeping an army of thousands,” or “flowers hidden among the leaves.”

China Photos/Getty Boys from Shaolin Kung Fu Training Base practice Kung Fu movements at the Shaolin Temple on the Songshan Mountain on October 30, 2009 in Dengfeng of Henan Province, China.

Practice continues in the snow.

Xinhua/Feng Dapeng via Getty Monks practice martial arts at snow-covered Pagoda Forest of Shaolin Temple in central China’s Henan Province, Jan. 5, 2018. Located on the Songshan Mountain, Shaolin Temple is the birthplace for Shaolin Martial Arts.

In recent years, the movements that are taught in the temple are more like acrobatics than proper combat.

Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Martial art students suspended on the 80-metre-high wire perform Kong Fu during their rehearsal for Shaolin Zen Music Ritual ahead of May Day holiday at Dengfeng Shaolin Temple on April 28, 2018 in Zhengzhou, Henan Province of China.

Although some monks continue with traditional methods, like hanging by their necks from trees, or licking hot shovels.

Visual China Group / Getty Kungfu Monks exercise on August 09, 2006 in in the Shaolin Temple on Mount Songshan at Dengfeng in Henan Province, China.

There’s also a kung fu practice where monks lift 50-pound weights with their testicles, which is called “iron crotch kung fu.”

Wang Zhongju/China News Service/Visual China Group via Getty Performers take part in a martial arts performance at Shaolin Temple on Mount Songshan in Dengfeng County on July 7, 2018 in Zhengzhou, Henan Province of China.

The temple’s 400 students also learn maths and how to read. Here, a student studies. On the wall to the left is a painting by Da Mo, the father of zen Buddhism and kung fu.

Herve Bruhat /Gamma-Rapho / Getty Henan in Shaolin, China – A monk studying in his room.

The temple’s philosophy for punishment is physical rather than verbal. According to Bo, a former student who spoke to Huff Post, “harsh words can scar a person for life. Physical punishment is usually forgotten within a few days.”

China Photos/Getty Wang Chenyang from Shaolin Kung Fu Training Base, 4, practices Kung Fu movements at the Shaolin Temple on the Songshan Mountain on October 30, 2009 in Dengfeng of Henan Province, China.

There are also about 20 girls in the temple. Shi told Huff Post that there has been an unbroken line of female nuns since the beginning of the temple. “The nunnery is not a large part of the Shaolin Temple, but I want to empathise that it has always been there,” he said.

Olivier Chouchana/Gamma-Rapho / Getty The female warriors of Shaolin in Henan, China on October 01, 2006-Young female students practice their kung fu skills in the morning at Yongtai wushu school near the famous Shaolin temple in Henan province.

It also has its own hospital that students visit regularly. Shi told Huff Post that disease was a part of life, but they did classify diseases in its clinic, and tried to find remedies for different ailments. For six years the temple tried to get the Chinese trademark office to register “Shaolin medicine” so that others couldn’t profit off their name.

Olivier Chouchana / Gamma-Rapho / Getty A Chinese Buddhist monk from Shaolin Temple in Henan Province is treating heated cupping on the back of one of his patients on May 20, 2015, Shaolin, China

When former monk Bo was asked why students weren’t tired from the training, he said it was because their heads weren’t filled with meaningless thoughts.

Herve Bruhat /Gamma-Rapho / Getty The monk Shi Yan Zheng on the temple terrace executing a very advanced variant of tongzi gong: the posture on the head without the help of one’s arms.

But these meaningless thoughts could be seeping in. Monks now use mobile phones between training and mediation. According to Bo, the electrical signals from television, radio, and wi-fi, have weakened kung fu masters. “As a result masters are 15% less powerful than in ancient times,” he said.

Cancan Chu/Getty A warrior monk of Shaolin Temple talks on his mobile phone during a break in a training session at the temple April 6, 2005 in Dengfeng, Henan Province, China.

Shi, who is now called “China’s CEO Monk,” is largely responsible for changes in the temple. He wants to bring Shaolin to the world, but his attempts to blend commercialization and Buddhism have been controversial.

China Photos/Getty Shaolin Temple abbot Shi Yongxin and other delegates arrive the third plenary session of the National People’s Congress (NPC), or parliament on March 9, 2005 in Beijing, China.

Tourism is one of his focuses. Now, millions of tourists visit the temple every year, paying about $US14 to enter. But he’s not sheepish about it. He told The Guardian, “Our life before was very tough. And different monks have always done different things. Some focus on meditation, some on acquiring knowledge, others on gaining followers. But it doesn’t mean everyone has to take the same path. There are those who want to be managers. And that is OK, too.”

Peter Parks / AFP / Getty This photo taken on November 8, 2009 shows tourists looking through windows at China’s famous Shaolin Temple in Henan province.

Throughout the day, tourists can watch hourly kung fu shows. The Guardian reported that some tourists found the experience to be too commercial, while others grew bored with the shows, becoming interested only when a wooden stave was broken across the back of one of the warrior monks.

AFP / Getty This picture taken on October 22, 2012 shows kungfu students performing at a Shaolin Temple to welcome guests during the 9th Zhengzhou International Shaolin Wushu Festival in Zhengzhou, central China’s Henan Province.

Souvenirs are also sold to eager tourists. And if they can’t get what they want on the day, they can visit a website, which is similar to Ebay, that the temple launched in 2008.

Peter Parks / AFP / Getty A Shaolin monk waits for tourists at his trinket store at the famous Shaolin Monestary in central China’s Henan province.

Shi has become something of a cultural ambassador for China. Here, he takes Russian leader Vladimir Putin around the temple. Putin made time to visit in 2006 during a two-day visit to China. It was a busy year for Shi. He also helped a media company produce “Kung Fu Star,” martial arts’ answer to American Idol.

Visual China Group via Getty Russian President Vladimir Putin walks with the Superior Abbot of the Shaolin Temple, Shi Yong Xin (R) as he visits Shaolin Temple on March 22,2006 in Henan province, China. Putin is on a two-days visit to China.

According to The Guardian’s Tania Branigan, walking beside Shi in Shaolin Temple, when there are tourists around, is like walking with Donald Trump (before he was president) through New York’s Time Square.

Visual China Group via Getty Abbot of Shaolin Temple Shi Yongxin walks to the Great Hall of People for the National People’s Congress on March 5, 2012 in Beijing, China. The National People’s Congress (NPC) opens on March 5 in Beijing.

Like Shi’s lawsuit with the sausage company, he’s carried on upholding the name. In 2007, the temple threatened to sue an anonymous person who claimed on the internet that a Japanese ninja had beaten a Shaolin monk in a fight. In 2017, the Shaolin Temple trademark was registered 713 times in 100 countries and regions.

Herve Bruhat /Gamma-Rapho / Getty Henan in Shaolin, China – Practice of traditional medicine at the monastery. The second in the temple hierarchy, Shi Yin Sun, is also the community’s doctor. He treats his patients using acupuncture or with herbs which he himself goes to gather in the mountain. In order to determine the appropriate remedy, the master first takes the patient’s two pulses, the cardiac pulse and the energetic pulse.

In 2010, Shaolin Monastery and its Pagoda Forest were made as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010 for its beauty and cultural value. This made it an even more desirable destination.

Wikimedia Pagoda Forest by Shaolin Temple.

Shi’s efforts to make the brand global has worked. Around the original temple are over 50 kung fu schools, where 60,000 students learn kung fu, making the area “the biggest kung fu tribe” in the world. There are also 40 overseas franchises, and more than 1 million practitioners worldwide.

Cancan Chu/Getty Students of the Shaolin Epo Kung Fu School attend a morning exercises at playgrounds near the Shaolin Temple April 13, 2005 in Dengfeng, Henan Province, China.

But Shi’s successes have led to him personally being criticised, especially about his love of the finer things in life, like European cars, Apple products, and robes that were specially made for him with gold lining, worth an estimated 50,000 yuan.

Cancan Chu/Getty Shi Yongxin, abbot of the Shaolin Temple, works on the computer April 8, 2005 in Dengfeng, Henan Province, China.

It’s led to what some say is an identity crisis for the temple. The New York Times’ Howard French wrote, “Is Shaolin kung fu popular entertainment or solemn exercise? Is it a money maker or tool of spiritual mastery? Is this idyllic site in the Song Mountains of Henan Province a contemplative retreat or a theme park? The short answer to all these questions is, of course, yes.”

Wong Maye-E / AP Monks from the Shaolin Temple in China rehearse a dance entitled ‘Sutra’ choreographed by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, as part of the annual Singapore Arts Festival, Wednesday May 20, 2009.

And it made Shi a few enemies. In 2015, according to The Times, the temple grounds were filled with the sound of “snickering” tourists, rather than chanting or sticks breaking. They were laughing over allegations made by a person claiming to be a former monk, who said Shi embezzled millions of dollars and fathered two children, despite his vow of celibacy. After a 15 month investigation, the accusations were cleared.

Andrea Pistolesi/Getty Tourists at the Shaolin Temple.

Li Xiangping, who directs the Religion and Society Research Institute at East China Normal University, told The Times that people had misunderstood Shi’s role. “They think monks should just study scripture really hard and sit meditating morning and night. But if you really want to promote Buddhism and influence society, you have to interact with the society,” he said.

Cancan Chu/Getty Yongxin abbot of the Shaolin Temple, walks with monks’ security at his temple on April 7, 2005 in Dengfeng, Henan Province, China.

Shi’s next major project is a $US380 million Shaolin complex, with a hotel, kung fu academy, temple, and golf course in New South Wales, Australia. In 2015, he defended his plans to the Chinese media: “If China can import Disney resorts, why can’t other countries import the Shaolin Monastery?”

Wayne Venables / Fairfax Media / Getty Shaolin Temple Abbott, Venerable Shi Yong Xin with a delegation to Shoalhaven City to view the proposed site for the Shaolin Temple at Comberton Grange, on the South Coast of New South Wales, 2 August 2006.

In 2018, to further relations with the Chinese government, the temple raised the Chinese flag for the first time in its 1,500-year history. The temple is one of China’s most well-known symbols of Buddhism, and the government has been attempting to boost patriotism in religious organisations. But some have questioned the need for politics in the religious space.

Visual China Group / Getty Monks raise the Chinese national flag during the first national flag raising ceremony at Shaolin Temple at Mount Song on August 27, 2018 in Zhengzhou, Henan Province of China. Shaolin Temple holds on Monday its first national flag raising ceremony since its establishment in Zhengzhou.

But Shi’s being practical. He doesn’t want the temple to be razed again. He wants Shaolin to flourish. He told Caixin Global that China’s fate and the Shaolin Temple’s were connected. “Only when the country is doing well will the temple flourish,” he said. And as China continues to rise as a global super power, he might be right.

Cancan Chu/Getty A warrior monk of Shaolin Temple displays his Kung Fu skills at the Pagoda Forest of the temple April 12, 2005 in Dengfeng, Henan Province, China.

