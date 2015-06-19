The trailer for the third 'Kung Fu Panda' features an amazing scene between Jack Black and Bryan Cranston

Jack Black again plays main character Po, and Bryan Cranston plays his dad in the latest instalment of “Kung Fu Panda.” And the trailer features an awesome scene where they first come upon each other in the movie.

“Kung Fu Panda 3” comes out January 29, 2016.

Produced By Matt Johnston. Video courtesy of DreamWorks Animation.



