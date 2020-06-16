Larry Kudlow argues systemic racism doesn't exist because Barack Obama won '79 million white votes' in his 2 presidential runs

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser

Trump’s top economic advisor Larry Kudlow doubled down on his belief that systemic racism doesn’t exist in a Monday interview on CNBC.

He argued that he doesn’t believe in systemic racism against African-Americans because former President Barack Obama won “79 million in two elections.”

“I think the American system is the best system ever devised for mankind, for history,” Kudlow said. “We are liberty, we are equality, we are fairness. We have come a long way in this country.”

Experts say voting for a Black president doesn’t preclude an individual person from taking other explicitly or implicitly racist actions, and Obama’s tenure as president did not solve the root causes of racism or magically solve all the ways it manifests itself in American society.

CNBC asked Kudlow to clarify previous remarks he made to reporters last Wednesday stating, that he “doesn’t believe there’s any systemic racism against African-Americans in the United States” amid a nationwide uprising against police brutality, violence, and racism against Black Americans sparked in part by the death of George Floyd after troubling treatment by police officers.

In the Monday interview, Kudlow doubled down on his belief that systemic racism doesn’t exist.

“I don’t believe in systemic racism,” Kudlow said. “I think the American system is the best system ever devised for mankind, for history. We are liberty, we are equality, we are fairness. We have come a long way in this country. Now I will grant you there are some people who may be racist, I will also grant you in the police that there are some bad apples. But my view is that folks have good hearts in this country.”

He continued: “Here’s a thought: President Obama, the first Black president, was elected twice. And he got 79 million white votes, 79 million in two elections. Now therefore I find it hard to understand something called ‘systemic racism.’ Now can changes be made? Absolutely.”

Kudlow went onto explain the various measures the White House and Congress are considering pursuing on police reform and combatting racism, adding, “on the whole, we have come so far because we are an open system.”

While Obama won 79 million votes from white Americans in raw numbers, he lost the white vote on the whole to his Republican opponents by 12 and 20 percentage points respectively in both his 2008 and 2012 election bids.

In 2008, 55% of white voters cast ballots for Sen. John McCain while 43% voted for Obama, according to Edison Research exit polls. Obama lost the white vote by an even larger margin in his 2012 re-election campaign, with 59% of white voters casting ballots for Sen. Mitt Romney compared to 39% of whites who voted for him.

And as many scholars and activists have argued in-depth over the past decade, voting for a Black president doesn’t preclude an individual person from taking other explicitly or implicitly racist actions, and Obama’s tenure as president did not solve the root causes of racism or magically solve all the ways it manifests itself in American society.

Black Americans still face significant disparities in income, wealth, economic mobility, access to high-quality education and healthcare, and representation at the top levels of the business world and in government compared to their white counterparts.

And when it comes to criminal justice, Black Americans are overrepresented among the US prison population, Americans on probation and parole, and among Americans shot by police officers compared to the share of the population they make up.

Amid the nationwide protests for policing reforms, Obama wrote that racism towards millions of Black Americans is “tragically, painfully, maddeningly ‘normal.'”

