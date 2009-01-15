Kudlow Swept Off His Feet By Obama (CLIP)

Last night Obama had dinner at George Will’s house with the conservative equivalent of the Justice League. Amongst those in attendence: William Kristol, Larry Kudlow, David Brooks, Rich Lowry, and Charles Krauthammer.



So how’d it go? On CNBC, Larry Kudlow refused to provide specifics, but he was clearly taken with our President-Elect. Quoth the Kudlow: “He is charming, terribly smart…a great sense of humour.” (Which is to say he pretended to laugh at Kudlow’s lame jokes.)

How enamoured was Kudlow with Obama? He can’t even remember what he ate! (At the 2:30 mark) “I was so focused on him…I probably didn’t eat a whole lot.”



