Kudlow: Just Because I Support The Gold Standard, Doesn't Mean I Think Obama Is A Muslim

Joe Weisenthal
Larry Kudlow

CNBC host Larry Kudlow has a new interview out in Playboy, of all places, in which he talks economics and politics.

From a sample we received:

On his compassionate conservatism:  “I’m not an attack dog.  The birther movement, I think that’s nuts.  Nuts!  I don’t have any patience for that, I really don’t.  Do I think Reagan’s supply-side tax cuts worked?  Yes, I’ll defend that.  Do I want the Fed to link the dollar to gold to make King Dollar?  Yes, but that’s different from saying Obama is a Muslim.”

And we’re curious what fellow CNBC’er Rick Santelli thinks of this part:

On the Draft Kudlow movement, which sought to convince him to run for the Republican nomination for senator from New York: “These guys up in Buffalo wanted to draft me.  I like the Tea Party gang – good kids – but it kind of took off in the blogosphere.  Don’t get me wrong, I’d love to get Schumer out of there – and it was flattering – but I’m happy with what I’m doing now.”

Good kids, eh?

