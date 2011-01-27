OMG, A Democratic Rep. Is Suing The Congress For $150K Because There Was A Pit In His Olive

Democratic Representative Dennis Kucinich is suing the House of Representative cafeteria for $150,000 over a sandwich that damaged his teeth, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer.



The reason for the dental disaster: olives.

Rep. Kucinich purchased the sandwich believing its olives were pitted.

From the lawsuit (via the Cleveland Plain Dealer):

Said sandwich wrap was unwholesome and unfit for human consumption, in that it was represented to contain pitted olives, yet unknown to plaintiff contained an unpitted olive or olives which plaintiff did not reasonably expect to be present in the food prepared for him, and could not visually detect prior to consumption.

Kucinich is suing the companies that operate the cafeteria: Restaurant Associates, Inc, Compass Group, USA, Performance Food Group, and Foodbuy LLC.

