Kucinich: NATO Commanders Should Be Prosecuted By International Criminal Court

With the military intervention in Libya winding down, Rep. Dennis Kucinich (D-OH) thinks it’s time to consider criminal charges against not just Muammar Qaddafi and his forces, but against NATO’s top commanders as well.



In a statement released Tuesday, Kucinich wrote that the international community has to hold both sides accountable for any crimes committed during the 5-month campaign, or risk tacitly validating the, “new international gangsterism”

“NATO’s top commanders may have acted under colour of international law but they are not exempt from international law,” he wrote. “If members of the Gaddafi Regime are to be held accountable, NATO’s top commanders must also be held accountable through the International Criminal Court for all civilian deaths resulting from bombing.”

Kucinich questioned the U.S.’ role in the intervention altogether, asking if the CIA had a hand in “fomenting a civil war. He also argued that the Obama administration and NATO had violated the March U.N. Security Council resolution that called for a no-fly zone over Libya, and reiterated his claim that Obama had violated the U.S. constitution by bypassing Congress before authorizing the use of American military force.

Back in March, Kucinich suggested that Obama should be impeached for sending U.S. troops to help enforce the no-fly zone. That effort garnered little support, though other lawmakers — notably many Republicans — agreed with Kucinich that the president should have first consulted them before committing U.S. forces to the intervention.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.